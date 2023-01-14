AVALON – At its Jan. 10 meeting, the Avalon Planning and Zoning Board gave approval to a site plan and two requested variances for the future use of the existing Caldwell Banker site at 2688 Dune Drive.
Previous plans for the site had included a pop-up restaurant. Those plans have changed to what property owner Edward Kennedy said would be a Mexican style restaurant. Along with the interior of the restaurant, there would be 23 outdoor dining tables with dinner music piped outside from the restaurant’s interior.
With some members of the board having expressed concern about the low number of eating establishments in the business district, the proposal was received well, and site plan approval, along with two variance requests, passed smoothly. The second variance was for a storage area on the property.
Kennedy purchased the liquor license last active at Jack’s Place earlier in the year. He informed the board at a previous meeting that he plans to use that license at the new restaurant.
Part of the site plan calls for the former property parking lot to be repurposed for outdoor seating. While there was some concern expressed about the impact of the site plan on parking, most members of the board spoke of the plan as a “great addition to downtown.”
