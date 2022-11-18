WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy, joined his Democratic colleagues last week in calling for the Biden Administration to implement additional consumer protections in Medicare Advantage (MA). The letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, comes amidst a dramatic increase in complaints of deceptive marketing practices, with complaints doubling between 2020 and 2021.
Menendez Calls for Greater Medicare Advantage Consumer Protections
