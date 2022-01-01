McQuillen Sworn as Sea Isle City Police Chief

Thomas McQuillen had his badge pinned on by Mayor Leonard Desiderio as his family looked on when he was first sworn as chief in 2018.

SEA ISLE CITY – Police Chief Tom McQuillen retired from the Sea Isle City Police Department Dec. 22, after three years in charge, according to a report.

In an interview with SeaIsleNews.com, published New Year’s Eve, McQuillen cited spending more time with his family as the reason for his departure.

McQuillen, 49, began as a seasonal officer in Sea Isle in 1993 and became a full-time cop in 1999, climbing the ranks from sergeant to lieutenant, captain and eventually chief in 2018.

McQuillen, a Sea Isle native, said in the interview with SeaIsleNews.com that the demands of the job consumed considerable attention and effort. He said he will spend the next couple of months relaxing and is unsure of his future beyond that. 

An email left at McQuillen’s city address was not immediately returned and Mayor Leonard Desiderio did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the chief’s departure. 

