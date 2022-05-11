UT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

UPPER TOWNSHIP – Mayor Curtis Corson says a study is planned to explore the possibility of the township hooking up to sewer, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

Although the study has not yet been begun, the township is examining a variety of alternatives to its current septic system arrangement.

Corson told The Press the study would examine the possibility of allowing Marmora and Beesley’s Point to link to the county’s wastewater treatment facility in Ocean City.

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian has said he opposes the project.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments