Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY - At a Sea Isle City Council meeting Feb. 14, Mayor Leonard Desiderio spoke of inflation and rising prices before announcing to the taxpayers that the “one thing that won’t go up in 2023 is your local taxes.”  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments