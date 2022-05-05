STONE HARBOR - In 2021, Stone Harbor officials contemplated moving portions of the borough’s Public Works Department off the island to reclaim the valuable real estate assets that could be sold to offset borough debt.
The plan was known as Stone Harbor West. Late in 2021, it centered on a property on North Wildwood Boulevard in Middle Township.
Stone Harbor officials met with Middle Township leaders Dec. 20. Stone Harbor proffered a proposal for a shared services agreement at the proposed relocation site. Middle officials were cool to the proposal.
Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour responded to a question during the public comment period of a May 3 Borough Council meeting by saying that there have been no discussions of the Stone Harbor West plan since that meeting with Middle Township almost five months ago.
At a February council meeting, Administration and Finance Committee Chair Charles Krafczek spoke of the importance of divestiture of real estate assets owned by the borough. Krafczek was speaking within the context of expected high capital expenditures the borough will face due to needed flood mitigation efforts.
The borough has gained even greater clarity on the potential extent of the flood-related expenditures in recent meetings, as the governing body adopted a Flood Mitigation and Storm Sewer Master Plan. Davies-Dunhour gave no hint as to whether or if the Stone Harbor West plan would be revived.
