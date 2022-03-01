COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Mayor Timothy Donohue delivered his annual State of the Township address to Middle Township Chamber of Commerce Feb. 25.
Despite the announced title of his address - Full Speed Ahead - the message Donohue delivered was more one of steady, measured growth that is sustainable and not disruptive to community life.
Unlike most of the other municipal leaders in the county, Donohue was able to speak of population growth. The 2020 census showed Middle Township as the source of 8% population growth since 2010, the only significant population growth in the county.
Donohue made the point that Middle must supply high-quality services to a municipality that has 20% of the county’s population, but only 8% of its tax ratables. It does this, he noted, while laying claim to less than 25% of the tax revenue generated by Middle Township property taxes. The remainder of the revenue goes to the school district, the county, and the fire districts. Some of that burden is eased by steady growth in ratables, which grew by $34 million in 2021.
Donohue pointed to a recent history of municipal tax rate stability. The strategies for dealing with the municipality’s fiscal challenges do not default to tax increases.
Donohue pointed to a growth in new businesses in the community. Business partnership, he said, is an essential part of the municipal strategy. He described a municipality that works to create structures for attracting new businesses, explores privatization of services where it may offer benefits to the residents, and lowers costs through effective shared services arrangements with neighboring municipalities.
Providing examples of ongoing growth, Donohue pointed to the development of Grapevine Plaza, Cape Square Entertainment Center, as well as housing developments at Laguna Oaks and Stone Harbor Lakes.
Future efforts were also noted, including the new education center planned for the zoo, the Hilton Hampton Inn that recently gained preliminary site approval, the potential for a medical marijuana facility on Indian Trail Road, and a potential townhome community in Rio Grande.
The municipality’s openness to using state redevelopment flexibility was yet another aspect of its strategy.
Focusing on services to residents, Donohue highlighted projects to bring fresh water to Del Haven, needed upgrades to aging sewer infrastructure, and a focus on community policing in a difficult time nationally regarding police and community relationships.
He touched on new recreation center improvements, the nearing completion of the bike path north, and efforts to create a “downtown feel” in Court House.
Without an undue emphasis on the point, Donohue was putting on display municipal achievements that occurred against a backdrop of a two-year pandemic and within the context of a steady tax rate.
It has become customary at the State of the Township address for Police Chief Christopher Leusner to follow the mayor with a brief talk on policing in the municipality, a talk bolstered by the release of the police department's annual report.
Leusner highlighted the significant changes to police practices that have emanated from state legislation and directives. He spoke of the marijuana decriminalization and cannabis legislation that created substantial concerns and challenges for law enforcement. He pointed to significant increases in required training that must be accomplished while still maintaining normal police activity.
The past year saw new requirements for conversion of the existing 911 system that led the municipality to a transition to county central dispatch, with a switchover date of March 1.
The police department was also required to transition from the uniform crime reporting (UCR) system to a new National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).
The new reporting system made it difficult in this transition year to compare year-to-year changes in criminal activity. Leusner said departmental analysis of the data from the two systems suggests a modest rise in criminal activity in 2021.
He pointed to areas of significant increase, including incidents of domestic violence and driving under the influence, increases consistent with reporting on the national level as the public emerged from the restraints of the pandemic.
In all, it was an evening that demonstrated positive growth and improved services in the municipality.
