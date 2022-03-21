Sen. Michael Testa (R-1) announced plans to introduce legislation to fund the removal of abandoned boats from New Jersey’s shorelines and waterways.
“Local governments and property taxpayers simply do not have the capacity to fund the lengthy and expensive process of hauling away and disposing of all the derelict boats that wash up in their communities,” said Testa. “It’s clear we need a State fund to pay for the removal of abandoned boats that litter our coasts, bays, and rivers.”
“A comprehensive approach to the abandoned boat problem with dedicated funding for a statewide program is needed and needed soon,” said Testa. “I am working on legislation that will be introduced in the New Jersey Senate shortly to address the problem in a comprehensive manner.”
As the recent report noted, abandoned vessels create a multitude of problems.
“Junked boats look horrible to visitors and locals alike, but the real problems are far worse,” Testa added. “They pose a serious navigation hazard for boaters, and they threaten our fisheries, marine businesses, and the fragile environments of our oceanside and bayfront towns. Abandoned boats pose a risk we cannot afford to ignore.”
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.