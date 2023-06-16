NW STORY - Madden.jpg

Capt. Katherine Madden takes the oath of office as her daughter, Trinity, holds the Bible. Her son, Ryan Jr., pinned her new badge on her and husband, Ryan, and son, Rory, looked on.

 Christopher South

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD – Katherine Madden would be considered a typical hometown girl if one only looks at where she grew up and what schools she attended – Margaret Mace School, Wildwood Catholic, Atlantic Cape Community College, and Rutgers University. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments