CAPE MAY - Following the purchase of the Merion Inn, on Decatur Street, by the Mad Batter’s owner Mark Kulkowitz, Cape May City Council approved a place-to-place liquor license transfer March 15 that allows the two establishments to unite under one license.  

The license that served the Merion Inn for decades now becomes a pocket license - a liquor license without a specific location. 

An attorney for Kulkowitz said the Mad Batter and the Merion Inn would continue to be run with their separate identities but that they will be one entity financially. The establishments are adjacent to each other through the rear of each property, a fact that is essential for the legal expansion of a single liquor license to both businesses. 

The pocket license was not part of the sale transaction between the two eateries. It can only be maintained as a pocket license with annual state approval until it is transferred to a new location. That new location will have to come before the council for approval. 

