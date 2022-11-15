Rendering 1.png

An architecture and design firm’s rendering of Nayak’s proposed $17 million project. 

 Zach Horten at Ben Horten architecture & design

WILDWOOD – An out-of-town investor is betting about $17 million that Wildwood is ready for an upscale hotel that will bring a new level of luxury to the city’s famous boardwalk. After working through a hiccup, the city’s Planning and Zoning Board threw its support behind the project, between Maple and Glenwood avenues. 

Developer Sunil Nayak, left, answers questions from the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Nayak is an experienced hotelier who wants to break into the Wildwood market with a splash. He is proposing a $17 million, 75-room luxury project on the boardwalk. 
The current building where Nayak's proposed $17 million project would go. He received conditional approval from the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board Nov. 7.
The logo of Nayak's new LLC, Wild Resorts, that would operate the proposed hotel.
Sunil Nayak and Ron Gelzunas, Jr. discuss whether they would accept a contingency proposed by the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board to require one parking spot per proposed hotel room. The developer was asking the board to grandfather in the existing rooms which currently include no parking but also haven’t been occupied since Hurricane Sandy.
The current structure where Nayak’s proposed $17 million project would be built.
The developer’s engineer, John Halbruner, left, and Ron Gelzunas Jr., the applicant’s attorney, right, ask the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board to consider an application for a 75-room hotel project proposed for the Wildwood Boardwalk. 
Resident and neighbor Theresa Aquilino said that an insinuation by the applicant that nearby property owners would see the developer as desperate for parking and charge much more than a fair price was insulting. “We know what our properties are worth and when you come knocking on somebody’s door and ask to give them pennies for their property, it’s an insult. Nobody’s trying to extort anybody,” she said. “Everybody wants fair market value for their property.”
Architect Ben Horten, standing, presents plans for the hotel on the Wildwood Boardwalk, which add two stories to an existing dilapidated structure. The proposal would bring a new level of luxury and amenities unrivaled by most existing Wildwood hotel properties. 

