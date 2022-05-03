police body camera.png

An Axon body camera pictured on a police officer. The Lower Township Police Department will wear the company's gear as part of a department wide body camera update.

 John Gomez via Shutterstock

LOWER TOWNSHIP – Officers will be wearing new Axon Body Cam 3 Wearable body cameras in Lower Township. The new equipment replaces the WatchGuard Vista body cameras that had reached the end of their 5-year life cycle.

The purchase cost was offset by the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety grant in the amount of $124,318. This grant covers the cost of the new cameras and the accompanying software.

The department will also replace its in-car video cameras in patrol vehicles by the end of the year.

In a statement released May 3, the department acknowledge the value of body cameras in law enforcement. They stated, “It has been recognized that Body Worn Audio/Video Recording Devices may provide an accurate and unbiased recorded account of an incident, as well as an effective tool to reduce the number of unwarranted civilian complaints against police officers, to increase law enforcement transparency and as a tool for de-escalation between police and members of the community.”

