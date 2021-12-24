settlement agreement illustration
VILLAS  Lower Township Council, during its Dec. 20 meeting, approved a resolution authorizing participation in a nationwide settlement agreement with major pharmaceutical distributors like Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, as well as Johnson & Johnson, regarding the national opioid crisis. 

According to the resolution, Lower Township joined the settlement because “it is in the best interests of the township and its residents.”  

The agreement is to resolve pending litigation resulting from the above-mentioned corporations’ alleged involvement in the national opioid crisis.  

As of August, a nationwide settlement agreement was reached between parties - Johnson & Johnson and the three largest distributors - and so Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck announced that New Jersey would be a participating state. 

For the settlement to take effect, a significant number of states, county, and municipal governments nationwide must participate. New Jersey’s 21 counties, as well as some municipalities, will consider participation before a Jan. 2 deadline.  

This means the settlement will hold the companies accountable for their involvement in the ongoing crisis by requiring payments of as much as $26 billion, which will then be used to provide funding towards programs to help relieve some of the impacts the opioid epidemic has caused. 

