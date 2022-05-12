LT Logo

VILLAS – Lower Township Council tabled a resolution at its May 2 meeting that would've approved a shared services agreement between the municipality and the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA). 

According to a May 3 press release, the resolution involved the summer concert series held at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal. Municipal officials did not agree with certain restrictions that would be placed on residents attending the free concerts at the terminal green.   

The municipality did not want any changes to the family-friendly event, including allowing coolers, snacks, and water. However, Exit 0 Hospitality has leased the facilities for 10 years, and will now be operating the free concerts in conjunction with SpyBoy Productions. Exit Zero will bear the full costs of the entertainment for the series. 

Jack Wright, of Exit Zero Hospitality, stated, “We look forward to working with Lower Township in the future to host community events at the ferry terminal, as we have in the past.” 

Exit Zero has taken over the operations at the ferry’s restaurants and retail shop. The Lookout on the second floor of the terminal opened April 1, and Boat Drinks was set to open May 11, overlooking the bay. Another restaurant, Exit Zero Ferry Station, is expected to open at the end of May. 

A statement from James Salmon, public information officer for the DRBA, acknowledged that they will continue to provide security and maintenance of the area for the concert series. 

Lower Township officials noted in the press release, “We hope residents and visitors continue to enjoy the live concerts at the serene setting along the bay.”    

