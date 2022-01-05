VILLAS - Kevin Lewis was sworn in as the Chief of the Lower Township Police Department, effective Jan. 1.
Lewis is a 16-year veteran of the Lower Township Police Department, hired in January 2006. He was member of the Cape May County Regional SWAT team for 11 years and served as a field training officer for newly hired Lower Township police officers.
Lewis attended the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police Command and Leadership Academy in 2019 and the Police Executive Institute in 2021.
Chief Lewis retired from the New Jersey Army National Guard in 2020 as a Command Sergeant Major, after serving for nearly 33 years. Chief Lewis served in Iraq from April of 2003 through April of 2004.
“I am confident that the fine men and women of the police department will continue to develop community relations with the residents and visitors of Lower Township,” stated Lewis. “I am committed to ensuring that the officers of the Lower Township Police Department are provided the best training, education and equipment available to ensure the safety of our officers and those we serve.”
Lewis is married to Christina Lewis and the father of three children, Ryan, 27, Brooklyn, 22, and Kody, 16.
Outgoing Chief William Priole is a 30-year veteran of the police department. He was hired in the fall of 1991 and graduated from the Atlantic County Police Academy in February 1992.
His career accomplishments include Officer of the Year and he was a member of the department’s Fatal Crash Investigation Team. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in June 2011, promoted to lieutenant in July 2015 and promoted to captain in June 2019.
Priole was instrumental in the renovations of the township’s public safety building and merger with county dispatch. He also managed the implementation of the transition to the 700Mhz radio system.
Priole graduated from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) Command and Leadership Academy in 2017.
