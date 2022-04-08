LT Logo

VILLAS – Lower Township is proceeding with a project to redevelop an area on Fulling Mill Road. At its April 4 meeting, an ordinance adopting a redevelopment plan named the “Fulling Mill Road Project” was approved with no comments or concerns from the public. 

The redevelopment area includes vacant parcels along Fulling Mill Road on the border of Middle Township, just over 53 acres. The municipality seeks to redevelop the area in a manner that will serve the public health, safety and welfare of the community and the region by eliminating conditions that cause the area to be considered “in need of rehabilitation.” 

One of the goals of the project is to foster public-private partnerships to accomplish revitalization of tharea in a manner that best serves the needs of the community, strengthens the local economy, attracts residents to the area, and contributes to the continuing vitality of the municipality. 

The redevelopment plan is designed to improve property that has been undeveloped and underinvested. The continued revitalization of tharea is important to the municipality, and the plan proposes to redevelop thsite as residential, with a variety of new housing.  

Thproject is consistent with the municipality’s master plan, which encourages the residential improvement of an undeveloped site. 

 

