VILLAS – Lower Township isproceedingwith a project to redevelop an area on Fulling Mill Road. At its April 4 meeting, an ordinance adopting a redevelopment plan named the “Fulling Mill Road Project” was approved with no comments or concerns from the public.
The redevelopment area includes vacant parcels along Fulling Mill Road on the border of Middle Township, just over 53 acres. Themunicipality seeks to redevelop the area in a mannerthat will serve the public health, safety and welfare of the community and the region by eliminating conditions that cause the area to be considered “in need of rehabilitation.”
One of the goals of the project is to foster public-private partnerships to accomplish revitalization ofthe area in a manner that best serves the needs of the community, strengthens the local economy, attracts residents to the area, and contributes to the continuing vitality of themunicipality.
The redevelopment plan is designed to improve propertythat has been undeveloped and underinvested. The continued revitalization ofthe area is important to themunicipality, andthe planproposes to redevelopthe site as residential, with a variety of new housing.
The project is consistent with themunicipality’smaster plan, which encourages the residential improvement of an undeveloped site.
