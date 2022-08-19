LT Logo

VILLAS - The Lower Township Council submitted the audit of its 2021 finances to the state Local Finance Board (LFB) Aug. 15. The finances are prepared by the accounting firm Ford, Scott & Associates, who say everything is in order. They told the LFB they have “No Comments or Recommendations.”  

