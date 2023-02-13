LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

ERMA - Lower Township Police are cautioning ATV (all-terrain vehicles) and off road dirt bike enthusiasts about the rules and regulations regarding their vehicles. Police have received a number of complaints about the use of these vehicles on roadways and on private property. Lower Township Police advise we will take a zero tolerance approach to enforcing all rules regarding these and other non-traditional street vehicles.

