LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ERMA - The Lower Township Police Department will be participating in the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety 2023 Summer Shore Pedestrian Awareness education/enforcement campaign, which will run from July 10 thru August 14, 2023. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments