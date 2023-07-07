ERMA - The Lower Township Police Department will be participating in the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety 2023 Summer Shore Pedestrian Awareness education/enforcement campaign, which will run from July 10 thru August 14, 2023.
The personal, physical, and environmental benefits of walking can lead to healthier, quieter, cleaner, and safer streets. Walking can also improve local economies and enhance social and community engagement, which can lead to more vibrant, resilient, and livable spaces.
Unfortunately, in 2020 there were 6,516 pedestrians killed in the United States. That is 18 pedestrians a day and 125 pedestrians a week. On average, a pedestrian was killed every 81 minutes and injured every 10 minutes in traffic crashes in 2020.
New Jersey experiences a disproportionate number of pedestrian injury crashes and fatalities compared to the nation as a whole. The enforcement component involves targeted police patrols at high risk crash locations in our community. Distracted driving, impairment, and speed are just a few of the infractions that will be enforced.
When drivers maintain safe speeds and practice other safe driving behaviors, safer walking environments are created for you, your loved ones and others in your community. Everyone is a pedestrian!
