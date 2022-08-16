ERMA - The Lower Township Police Department will be participating in this year's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Statewide Labor Day Crackdown between August 19 - September 5, 2022.
Impaired driving is one of the most often committed crimes, randomly killing someone in America every 48 minutes and nearly 30 people a day. That means you, your family or friends are just as likely to be innocent victims.
Nationally, impaired driving fatalities are on the rise. Almost 11,000 people are killed each year. More than 300,000 people are injured.
Every year more than 1 million impaired drivers are arrested in the United States. However, for every one arrest, hundreds of other impaired drivers are not apprehended, putting all roadway users at risk. Repeat offenders account for a high number of alcohol-related crashes. We have come to a crossroads in our efforts to prevent this deadly crime. America is at a crucial point where we must all do more as communities and as individuals if we are to make significant declines in the number of alcohol- and drug-related crashes.
The key to reversing this alarming trend is taking a systematic approach with law enforcement, prosecutors, judicial officials, traffic safety partners and individuals each doing their part, to protect innocent victims from impaired drivers.
Saturation patrols are increased enforcement efforts, usually involving multiple agencies that target a specific area to identify and arrest impaired drivers. Sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, undercover officers and concerned citizens… chances are if you drive impaired you'll get caught.
Please use alcohol responsibly every day, designate a sober driver, take a taxicab, use mass transit or you'll be taking a ride straight to jail. Remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
