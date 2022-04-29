Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 4.05.21 PM.png

RIO GRANDE - Lower Township Police released their 2021 Annual Report. The PDF below outlines numerous statistics on the department's policies, procedures and activities.

Chief Kevin Lewis characterized the year as one of many changes for the department as they sought to adhere to newly implemented laws, guidelines, policies and procedures. These changes required substantial training.

