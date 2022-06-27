VILLAS – In an effort to combat the opioid epidemic, which is impacting communities throughout the nation, Lower Township Council approved a resolution June 22 to partner with Cape Addiction Recovery Services, also known as CARES.
CARES is an intervention program, with Cape Regional Medical Center, that assists individuals with substance abuse. Its mission is to break the cycle of addiction and help individuals achieve and maintain recovery through comprehensive services.
CARES will be piloting a program in Lower Township with a Mobile Response Team.
The municipalityenteredthe partnership to provide recovery information and services to individuals who are struggling with substance abuse-related disorders.
When responding to emergencycalls orcalls for assistance involving substance-abuse-related overdoses, Lower Township police officers will contact and refer individuals to the CARES Mobile Response Team. A team member can visit with an individual on scene or within 24 hours after an overdose to provide the individual with recovery information and services.
The CARES Mobile Response Team will have on-call coverage and will provide Narcan, along with training associated with the use ofsame. An extra Narcan kit will also be given to the individual.
Sue Anne Agger, director of CARES, stated at the council meeting, “This is a way for us to help those abusing drugs, and intervene, to try to show them that recovery is possible, to give them hope.”
Cape May County Sheriff Bob Nolan also spoke during the meeting, sharing, “There’s a need in the public to have a community outreach to assist with those who are in distress with addiction. This program will bring the resources to them.”
Mayor Frank Sippel thanked the chief of police and the director of CARES for bringing the program to Lower.
He stated, “We are the first municipality to do this in the county, and it is a good thing to be out in front, leading the way and making things happen.”
He added, “I think it’s going to be a very good program.”
