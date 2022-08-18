COLD SPRING—LowerTownship Councilmovedto make New England Road a no-passing zone from BayshoreRoadto Higbee BeachAug. 15.
The ordinance is anew take onanoldaction taken in December 1987, which declared New England Road from Shunpiketo Higbee Beach asno-passing. The new ordinancestarts the zone at Bayshore Road instead.Itisscheduled for second readingand adoptionSept. 7.
Township Manager Michael Laffey said there has been increased traffic on the road in recent months.
While a company was in town relining some streets, the township added New England Road to the list.Thehope isto address inherent dangers on the roadby making the double lines more apparent.
“That is a narrow road with hidden driveways, and some people travel at a high rate of speed,” he said.
According to Laffey,the townshiphasbecomeaware of more activityat Higbee Beachon the south side of thecanal.
“We are just trying to make people slow down,” Laffey said.
New England Road resident AnthonyMonzo, who walks along the road daily, said he is seeing a lot of bicycles as well.
“It’s a very narrow road, there are no shoulders and it’s too narrow to have cars passing,” he said. “There is a lot of vegetation in some places, which moves you farther out into the road; but most cars will move over for you.”
Monzosaid he was not aware of any incidents on the road, but he noticed more neighbors putting signs near the roadway with sayings such as, “Drive like your children live here.” He’sgladthe township gave attention to the matter.
