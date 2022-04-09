Happy,Hour,Brunch,Classic,Cocktails
VILLAS – Lower Township Council introduced an ordinance at its April 4 meeting that would allow licensed premises to sell or serve alcohol on Sundays at an earlier time. The new ordinance would change the starting time to 9 a.m. instead of the current 10 a.m. time. 

It was stated in the proposed ordinance that several licensed establishments requested an expansion to the hours during which alcohol could be sold and consumed on Sundays. For the past several years, Sunday brunch has become very popular, and has increased in the municipality. 

The ordinance is expected to have a public hearing and be considered for adoption at the May 2 council meeting. 

