The Lower Township Police Department promoted three Lieutenants, all who took the Oath of Office at the Lower Township Council Meeting on Monday, June 6, 2022. The department also appointed a new Detective Sergeant.
The promoted officers listed by rank and seniority are:
Lieutenant Michael Majane - #170, is a 20-year veteran of the police department. He has lifelong ties to the community of Lower Township and his father, Frank Majane, was a retired Lieutenant from the Lower Township Police Department. He is a 1999 graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School. In 2000, he began his Law Enforcement career as a Class 2 Special Officer with the Wildwood Police Department. Lt. Majane then worked for the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office until he was hired full-time as a police officer in 2001 with the Lower Township Police Department. In 2010, he was assigned to the Detective Division. In October of 2013, he was promoted to Detective First Class, where he oversaw the Detective Division. He was reassigned as a Patrol Corporal in December of 2019 before being promoted to Sergeant in September of 2020, where he became the Squad Leader of Patrol Squad 1. He was then transferred to the Police Administration in February 2022, where he was promoted to Sergeant First Class and assumed duties as the Admin Sergeant.
During his career at the department, he has attended many advanced training courses to include Top Gun Narcotics Investigation, Investigative Photography and Video, Crime Scene and Advanced Crime Scene Investigation, Advanced Interview and Interrogation, Internal Affairs Investigation. He previously served as the Departmental Evidence Custodian and Firearms Instructor. He also served as the department armorer and is certified as a Glock Professional and Colt Defense M-4 Armorer.
Additionally, he has served his community as a member of the Lower Township SWAT team and then the Cape May County SWAT Team from 2005-2016 and he has instructed at the Cape May County Police Academy since 2003. Some of the classes he teaches at the academy are Method of Instruction, Vehicle Operations, Physical Conditioning, Defensive Tactics, Expandable Baton, Firearms and Patrol Rifle Instructor, and MILO Range Instructor.
Lt. Majane’s badge will be pinned by his wife Erin. His mother, Dolores Majane, and daughter Aubrey will hold the bible during the taking of his oath.
Lieutenant John Armbruster - #190, is a 9-year veteran of the Lower Township Police Department. He was hired by the Lower Township Police Department as a full-time officer in August 2012 and was promoted to the rank of Corporal in January 2018 and then to the rank of Sergeant in June 2018. In January 2021, he was provisionally promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and was assigned as a Patrol Lieutenant.
He graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School and earned an associate's degree in Criminal Justice from Atlantic Cape Community College and a bachelor's degree in Health Promotion from Coastal Carolina University, where he graduated with the honor of Cum Laude. Lt. Armbruster Graduated from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) Command and Leadership Academy in 2019.
He is a former member of the department's Honor Guard, Field Training Officer, and the County Mobile Field Force Operations Unit. Lt. Armbruster is an instructor at the Cape May County Police Academy for Defensive Tactics and Physical Fitness. He is married and has three beautiful daughters.
His oldest daughter, Emma, pinned on Lt. Armbruster’s Badge. His wife Adrianne and daughters, Madison and Chloe, held the bible.
Lieutenant Brian McEwing - #185, is a 16-year veteran of the Lower Township Police Department. He graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School and began his career as a Class II Officer in 2003 while attending Old Dominion University in Norfolk Virginia. LT. McEwing returned in 2007 to accept a full time position where he received the Academic and Director’s Awards upon graduating the Cape May County Police Academy. LT. McEwing holds an associate’s degree from Atlantic Cape Community College. In 2013, he was assigned to the Detective Division and in addition to conducting criminal investigations, holds the position of Municipal Humane Law Enforcement Officer and Fatal Crash Team Leader. In 2019, He was promoted to the position of Detective Sergeant. Since then he has overseen the Detective Division. He is a 2020 graduate of the New Jersey Chiefs of Police Command and Leadership Program. His new assignment as Lieutenant will be in the Patrol Division.
Detective Sergeant Michael Perry - #178, is an 18-year veteran of the Lower Township Police Department. He is a lifelong resident of Lower Township and graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 1999. He was hired just out of High School as a SLEO II Law Enforcement Officer with the Lower Township Police Department. He worked in this capacity until September of 2003, when he was hired as a Corrections Officer with the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department. In June of 2004, Michael was hired as a full-time Patrol Officer with the Lower Township Police Department. Upon graduating from the Cape May County Police Academy in 2005, he was assigned to the Patrol Division. In 2010, he was assigned as a School Resource Officer with the Lower Cape May Regional School District. In 2013, he was assigned to the Detective Division and in December of 2019, he was promoted to Detective First Class. He was recently assigned as a Corporal in the Patrol Division in December of 2020, shortly before being promoted to Sergeant. He served as the Squad Leader for Patrol Squad 2 before this most recent appointment.
During his career, he has attended many advanced training courses, including Top Gun Narcotic Investigations, Investigative Photography, Crime Scene Investigation, Advanced Interview and Interrogation, and Internal Affairs Investigations. He is also the Department’s Active Shooter Instructor; and Fair, and Impartial Policing Trainer.
Additionally, he is a currently a member of the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team and has been since 2008. Sgt. Perry has also been an instructor at the Cape May County Police Academy since 2015. He instructs Academy Recruits on Juvenile Law, Fair and Impartial Policing, and Physical Conditioning. He also serves as a CTS Less-Lethal instructor.
Michael is married to Kourtney Perry, who is a Detective Sergeant at the Cape May County Correctional Center / Cape May County Sheriff’s Department. They have two sons, Michael and Madden.