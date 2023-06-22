Crowd.jpg

A crowd of people chat with each other before the Lower Township Council meeting, June 19, when the Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club’s liquor license was set to be renewed. The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) says it has owned the property since 1999 and department regulations prohibit an operation selling alcohol. A letter from the DEP in April said it filed an eviction complaint against the club in June 2022.

 Christopher South

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS – In what is becoming a regular, annual event in Lower Township, a crowd supporting the Sunset Beach Sportsmen's Club filled the Lower Township Meeting Room, June 19, in anticipation of opposition to the club's liquor license renewal by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

Gillin-Schwartz.jpg

Christopher Gillin-Schwartz, the attorney for the Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club, addresses Lower Township Council on the occasion of the club’s liquor license renewal June 19. The state Department of Environmental Protection bought the property the clubhouse sits on in 1999 and for several years has tried to remove the club.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments