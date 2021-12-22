Police and council lower youth summer camp

Lower Township Council thanked police officers for their work at the Lower Township Police Youth Summer Camp.

VILLAS - Lower Township Council thanked members of the Lower Township Police Department, Cape May Police Department and Cape May Fire Department Dec. 20, for their hard work and dedication to the Lower Township Police Youth Summer Camp.

The week-long day camp is offered at no cost to selected Lower Township kids who get to spend time interacting with police officers, firefighters and EMS while participating in activities at Morey's Piers, a Philadelphia Phillies game, at the Police Academy, aboard the Silver Bullet, and more.

Special Officer Coombs also thanked the many businesses and organizations that offer their services to the youth camp.

