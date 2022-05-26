VILLAS – Lower Township Council passed a resolution at its May 16 meeting, approving the settlement of litigation between Douglas Whitten and Robert Hartman Jr. v. The Township of Lower, Mayor Frank Sippel, Deputy Mayor David Perry, and former Township Manager James Ridgway.
Through this settlement, Hartman and Whitten release any claims they have against the municipality, Sippel, Perry, and Ridgway. Hartman and Whitten will take no further action and a civil action will be dismissed.
Whitten and Hartman had asserted certain allegations against Lower Township related to their employment with the municipality. A civil action was claimed by the two men that they suffered a hostile work environment, harassment, and age discrimination.
According to the settlement agreement and general release, which the Herald accessed through an Open Public Records Act (OPRA) request to the municipality, “This agreement is a release of disputed claims and does not constitute an admission of liability by Lower Township or any individual as to any matters. Releasees specifically deny that they engaged in any wrongdoing and merely intend by this agreement to avoid further litigation and buy their peace.”
Without admitting liability, Lower Township and its insurers will make a one-time $300,000 payment to Hartman, Whitten, and their attorneys.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.