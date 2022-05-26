LT Logo

VILLAS – Lower Township Council passed a resolution at its May 16 meeting, approving the settlement of litigation between Douglas Whitten and Robert Hartman Jr. v. The Township of Lower, Mayor Frank Sippel, Deputy Mayor David Perry, and former Township Manager James Ridgway. 

Through this settlement, Hartman and Whitten release any claims they have against the municipality, Sippel, Perry, and Ridgway. Hartman and Whitten will take no further action and a civil action will be dismissed. 

Whitten and Hartman had asserted certain allegations against Lower Township related to their employment with the municipality. A civil action was claimed by the two men that they suffered a hostile work environment, harassment, and age discrimination. 

According to the settlement agreement and general release, which the Herald accessed through an Open Public Records Act (OPRA) request to the municipality, “This agreement is a release of disputed claims and does not constitute an admission of liability by Lower Township or any individual as to any matters. Releasees specifically deny that they engaged in any wrongdoing and merely intend by this agreement to avoid further litigation and buy their peace.” 

Without admitting liability, Lower Township and its insurers will make a one-time $300,000 payment to Hartman, Whitten, and their attorneys. 

