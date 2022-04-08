LT Logo

VILLAS – Lower Township Council adopted its $30.6 million 2022 municipal budget at its April 4 meeting. Council announced that there is no tax increase. No public comments were made. 

Council member Thomas Conrad stated that it was a financially feasible budget and appreciated everyone’s hard work.  

Lower Township continues to improve its infrastructure with drainage projects, and upgrades to parks,all of which are fully funded. 

 

