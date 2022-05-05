CHRISTOPHER FOX AT PODIUM FILE PHOTO

Former West Wildwood Mayor Christopher Fox

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WEST WILDWOOD – The Local Finance Board said it is still considering if it will accept an initial decision issued by an Administrative Law judge to reduce ethics fines against Christopher Fox from $24,900 to $11,000.

The $24,900 in fines had been the most ever levied against an elected official in New Jersey. Judge Susan Olgiati reviewed oral arguments and briefs submitted by Fox’s attorneys and the state and decided he was responsible for less than half of the penalties.

“The Local Finance Board is still considering the Initial Decision issued by the Office of Administrative Law on March 14, 2022. The Board requested and was granted a 45-day extension of the time period to adopt, reject, or modify the Initial Decision. The Board is required to act by June 13,” Tammorri C. Petty-Dixon, director of communications for the Department of Community Affairs, said in an email. 

Fox’s ethics charges stem from actions he took while he was sharing a house in a rent-free living arrangement with Jacquelyn Ferentz. Ferentz was a police officer who was fired under Mayor Chuck Frederick, who led the borough from 2008 to 2012. After Ferentz’s firing, she brought two lawsuits against the borough.  

After Fox won the 2012 election and became mayor, Ferentz was reinstated, promoted to chief, given a raise and settled one lawsuit for wrongful termination. She took the second lawsuit, a whistleblower claim, to a jury trial, and won a verdict for a judgment worth nearly $2 million.  

The Local Finance Board is set to meet on May 11 and June 8.

“It is anticipated the matter will be discussed at one of those meetings,” Petty-Dixon said. The public can join the meetings via Microsoft Teams. Information on how to join will be made public when agendas are posted online. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments