COURT HOUSE – State officials with the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) awarded multi-million-dollar grants to two local bridges in need of work.

“The Local Bridges Fund grant program offers our local governments the ability to use grant funds to invest in bridge projects in their communities,” said Dianne Gutierrez-Scaccetti, head of NJDOT.

The first, in Upper Township, is to conduct substructure repairs on the Ocean Drive bridge (County road 619) over Corson’s Inlet. It is for $1 million.

The second, in Stone Harbor, is to conduct superstructure repairs and fender system replacement on the Great Channel Bridge along 96th Street. The grant is for $3,047,175.

