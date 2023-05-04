Living Shoreline Room.jpg

West Wildwood residents and property owners listen to a presentation, April 15, on a proposed ‘living shoreline,’ which is being designed to combat erosion of the barrier marshes.

 Christopher South

WEST WILDWOOD – West Wildwood residents had an opportunity to learn about a living shoreline project being designed for the north side of the Wildwood Canal. 

Doug Gaffney.jpg

Doug Gaffney, a coastal engineer with Remington & Vernick Engineers, indicates the placement of breakwaters to help reduce wave energy before they hit a living shoreline being designed near the Wildwood Canal.   

