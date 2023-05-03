Swearing-In.jpg

Retiring City Clerk Christopher Wood gives the oath of office to new City Clerk Lisa Brown, who has worked in the Clerk’s Office for 21 years. Brown is accompanied by sons, Michael Brown III and Tyler Brown, and granddaughter, Willow, as Mayor Pete Byron, Commissioner Steve Mikulski, and Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons look on.  

WILDWOOD – The City of Wildwood announced the appointment of Lisa Brown as the new city clerk, as City Clerk Christopher Wood retired effective May 1. 

New City of Wildwood Municipal Clerk Lisa Brown is shown at her old desk the day after her appointment as city clerk. She was to move into her new office after City Clerk Christopher Wood retired May 1. Brown has been serving in the Clerk’s Office for 21 years.  

