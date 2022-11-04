STORY - Lenape #2.jpg

Teri Hislop holds a wooden carving of a Lenapi in the shape of the state of New Jersey, “We never left,” she said. “We are here.” 

 Karen Knight

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - “We are here, which means we never left,” said Teri Hislop, a story keeper and language instructor of the Lenapi nation of Pennsylvania, as she lifted a wooden carving of a Lenapi dressed in traditional garb in the shape of the state of New Jersey. 

STORY - Lenape #1.jpg

Teri Hislop, known as Xeli Otaesak Pilsit Xkw in the Lenapi language, held a Lunch and Learn Nov. 2 to share Lenape history and the virtues of the seven grandfathers. She conducts free Lenapi language/culture classes 1:30 p.m. Fridays at the Cape May County Library in Villas. 
STORY - Lenape #4.jpg

Teri Hislop is a storyteller and language instructor of the Lenapi Nation of Pennsylvania. She lives in Villas and shares her culture 1:30 p.m. Fridays at the Cape May County Library in Villas. 
STORY - Lenape #3.jpg

Participants of the Cape May MAC’s Lunch and Learn program Nov. 2 hold a heavily beaded cloth representing the virtues of the seven grandfathers, a Lenapi story about the way people should live as part of a greater community. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments