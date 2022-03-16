NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Cape May County League of Municipalities met for the first time in two years Feb. 24 at The Reeds at Shelter Haven, in Stone Harbor. They last met Feb. 27, 2020. Subsequent meetings were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. League members received a legislative update from First District legislators. They are, from left, first photo, Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, and Sen. Michael Testa (all R-1st). Afterward, the First District legislators installed the League’s 2022 officers. The second photo shows Testa, left, administering the oath of office to President Joseph Johnson III, Woodbine Borough Council member, fourth from left. Also pictured are Secretary Shannon Romano, Sea Isle City municipal clerk; Treasurer William Kehner, Sea Isle City Council member; First Vice President Barbara Juzaitis, Avalon Borough Council president; and Second Vice President David Perry, deputy mayor, Lower Township.     

