SEA ISLE CITY - Following their annual elections in April, the members of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1963’s Auxiliary installed their officers for the coming year during a well-attended ceremony May 9.

The list of 2022 Auxiliary Officers includes President Patti Lloyd, Senior Vice-President Peg Moore, Junior Vice-President Diane McCool, Treasurer Ruth Brown, Secretary Ellen Myers, Chaplain Stephanie Jones, Guard Brian Moran, Patriotic Instructor Maryanne Hamilton, Historian Karen Haugh, Conductor Terry Moore, and Trustees Barbara Cummins, Barbara Haines and Linda White.

During the ceremony, which was led by VFW Post 1963 Commander Mark Lloyd, Mayor Leonard Desiderio presented the Auxiliary with a plaque in congratulations for being the largest VFW Auxiliary in the State of New Jersey – a title they earned thanks to their 381 members.  

After the ceremony concluded, the Mayor treated the Auxiliary to a pizza party to thank the group for their numerous community efforts.  Just before the pizza was gone, the members of Girl Scout Troop 41012 arrived with a “Mister Softee” ice cream truck that served frozen desserts to everyone in attendance. 

“It was an excellent night, and our Auxiliary members are very grateful to the Mayor and our local Girl Scouts for their kindness,” stated Patti Lloyd. “The pizza filled our bellies, and the ice cream was a sweet way to top-off the evening,” she continued.

According to Mrs. Lloyd, the Auxiliary plans to continue working with Sea Isle City’s Boy and Girl Scout organizations, and they will also host a variety of events during the year ahead.

“Currently, we are holding a raffle for two one-night stays in Atlantic City, which comes with vouchers for dinners and shows, as well as $300 in cash for expenses,” added the President. 

Raffle tickets cost 3 for $5 and are available to the public at Post 1963, located at 301 JFK Boulevard in Sea Isle City. The raffle’s winner will be drawn on June 18.

“Also, we will host our annual Dollar Dog Day on July 23, and we will participate in Sea Isle’s annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies as we always do – plus, the merchandise case inside our Post is filled with tee-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and other items, and anyone from the public can stop-by and make a purchase that will support the VFW,” said Mrs. Lloyd in a statement.  “We are looking forward to another successful year serving our community – especially our veterans.”

