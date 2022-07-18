cmc logo

COURT HOUSE - Weather permitting, the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control will be treating areas of Cape May County as part of its effort to control adult mosquitoes.

The Department will use Aqua Reslin, trade name for permethrin, and/or Aqua Anvil / Anvil 10+10, trade names for sumithrin, and/or Duet / Aqua Duet, trade names for prallethrin and sumithrin, and/or Zenivex / Aqua Zenivex, trade names for etofenprox, applied as ultra-low volume aerosols.

Spraying by truck may take place on Tuesday, July 19, and/or Wednesday, July 20, and/or Thursday, July 21, between the hours of 7pm and 12 midnight. Portions of the following municipalities that may be sprayed include:

  • Marmora in Upper Township
  • Cape May Court House & Green Creek in Middle Township
  • Erma in Lower Township
  • Cape May 

If you have any questions, please call our office at (609) 465-9038 between the hours of 7am and 3pm. Thank you.

