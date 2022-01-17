CHRISTOPHER FOX AT PODIUM FILE PHOTO

WEST WILDWOOD – A ruling in the case of former West Wildwood Mayor Christopher Fox’s ethics violations is expected by Jan. 27, after a delay caused by a change in judges, according to the Office of Administrative Law.   

Fox appealed five ethics charges, issued against him by the state Local Finance Board, and hearings, in which Fox testified, were held over multiple days, concluding in March 2021.  

A decision in Fox’s appeal of the violations, which came with $24,900 in fines, had a timeline set for 90 days after lawyers from both sides received transcripts of the hearings. The attorneys would then have 45 days to submit their closing briefs and then Administrative Law Judge John S. Kennedy would get another 45 days to render his decision.  

However, Kennedy moved up to the Superior Court and the case was transferred to Judge Susan  Olgiati, according to an Office of Administrative Law spokesperson.   

