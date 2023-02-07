Tim Johnson Named Employee of the Month in Middle

Tim Johnson, second from left, is recognized Feb. 6 by Mayor Tim Donohue, far left, Deputy Mayor Theron “Ike” Gandy, third from left, and Committee member James Norris, as the municipality’s employee of the month.   

 Vince Conti

COURT HOUSE - Recreation Aide Tim Johnson was honored at Middle Township Committee's Feb. 6 meeting, as the municipality’s employee of the month.

