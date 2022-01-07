woodbine

(L-R) Mayor William Pikolycky, Councilman Michael Benson, Wanda Johnson, Councilman Joseph E Johnson, III

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced that the Borough of Woodbine held its 2022 swearing-in during the scheduled council meeting on Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the municipal building.

Councilman Joseph E. Johnson III and Councilman Michael Benson were both sworn in for new terms. The Mayor gave his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremony.

I congratulate these returning councilmen and look forward to working with the entire borough council this year,” added Mayor Pikolycky. We look forward to a safe, healthy, and prosperous 2022.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments