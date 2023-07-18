Is CMCo Ready for a Disaster?

The large gymnasium at the Martin Luther King Community Center, in Whitesboro, serves as an emergency shelter during times of great catastrophe

 Collin Hall

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WHITESBORO – Dozens of county locals, officials, and volunteers gathered at the Martin Luther King Community Center, in Whitesboro, July 13, to discuss natural disasters and the ways that Cape May County is prepared to respond when catastrophe strikes. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments