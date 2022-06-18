Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – Business Administrator George Savastano told City Council members June 14 that the complete installation of Mobi mats will be finalized the weekend of June 18-19 and the following week, meaning beaches from First to 93rd streets will be accessible for those requiring extra mobility assistance, such as the disabled, families with strollers, and the elderly.  

“With the recent storms we’ve had, many of the mats have been deeply covered in sand, so our Public Works crews have been hard on the job digging out the mats from piled up sand and repositioning them in correct alignment," Savastano said.  

"We’ve also instituted ‘graveling’ over dunes that we’re using because it’s easier to walk on and is also part of Sea Isle’s regular beach nourishment project,” he added. 

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments