DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Committee learned at its April 12 meeting that Inspira will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. May 6 at the Inspira Belleplain Emergency Management Services Station, at 167 Broad St., Woodbine.  

Dennis Mayor Zeth Matalucci, along with Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky and Dennis Township police and fire chiefs are planning to attend.  

Inspira now operates the station and Dennis Township currently contracts with the company for both 911 dispatching and emergency medical services. 

 

