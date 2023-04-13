CREST HAVEN - Inflation has bitten Cape May County Airport's Phase II redevelopment project. A bond ordinance for $9.2 million was introduced April 11 by the Board of County Commissioners.
The funds will build a structure for "unmanned aircraft system and technology research and development." According to the document, the facility has an expected life of 40 years.
A public hearing will be held April 25 at 3 p.m. at the county Administration Building, 4 Moore Rd., Court House, or online at the county's website.
Initially, the project was bonded for $6 million in 2022. However, as anyone who shops in a supermarket or hardware store knows, prices have soared. In March, the rate of inflation was set at 5%.
The ordinance, citing the first bond, notes, "... Due to inflation and the resulting increase in the costs of construction, is no longer adequate for completion of the ... project."
Should the federal or state government or a private entity assist with funding, the bond could be reduced before issuance or, if received after that, will be used to reduce the debt.
The reason for the project, as stated on the first page of the ordinance, is "in an effort to spur economic development and growth in the county."
Another $1M Bond
Technology equipment, used in every facet of county government, will be upgraded by a $1 million bond, introduced at the same meeting. It, too, will have a hearing April 25 at 3 p.m. in the county Administration Building.
To be replaced is "various technology equipment in and for the county, including computer hardware and software, servers, routers, security cameras, video management systems and key management systems."
County Superintendent Speaks
Judith DeStefano, interim executive county superintendent of schools, and Kathy Bechtel, executive county school business official, briefed the board on the impact of state aid reduction on districts and the county at large.
The pair explained the complicated formula that apportions school districts' allotments.
Districts, such as Wildwood, Lower, Dennis, and Upper townships, were cited as impacted because of the state formula based mainly on escalating real estate values.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation earlier in April to restore district funding for only one year. After that, it will be left to the districts to secure funding locally.
"They (districts) are really being very creative trying their darndest to find ways to help each other by working together, helping each other," DeStefano said.
Before being assigned here, she was the superintendent in Stafford Township and understood administrators' struggles to get funds to meet students' requirements.
County Commissioner Will Morey, who oversees county education, cited the Wildwood School District.
He said the district "is the most diverse in the state and certainly in the county."
He added that its student population is 20% Caucasian and 40% to 50% African American, Hispanic, and Asian.
"American history is focused on those who are underserved," he continued, noting that the district sustained a $2 million state aid cut.
"They are, in my view, ... making more out of little," Morey said.
He added that the district was "scraping programs together with food trucks for kids learning culinary arts," working with the Sheriff's Department and police department, as well as "many groups" supporting the district's students.
"If we did not engage in this (discussion on state aid), kids will be hurt. How can we work to set this path on something reasonable and serve the best interest of Cape May County youth?" Morey asked.
Board Director Leonard Desiderio concluded the discussion, vowing the board's support for funding restoration. He also wants to enlist the First District legislators' support in the discussions.
"We're all in this together to see what we can do. We don't want it all, but we want our fair share," Desiderio said.
Other Business
To upgrade the Gerald M. Thornton Veterans' Cemetery, 129 Crest Haven Rd., the board awarded a contract to Melillo Bauer Carman Associates Inc., of Brielle, for landscape architectural design.
The firm was selected from a 2022 pool of landscape architects. No dollar amount was listed in the awarding resolution.
According to the county website, then-freeholders created the cemetery in May 1980 to provide a final resting place for Cape May County resident wartime veterans and their spouses.
South State Inc., of Bridgeton, which did resurfacing improvements on Cape May's Beach Avenue, had a $345,250 change order approved April 11.
The increase was due to drainage improvements along Beach Avenue (County Road 603) from Madison to Philadelphia avenues.
The speed limit remains 25 mph on New Bridge Road (County Road 628) in Upper Township from Route 50 to Corson Tavern Road (County Road 628).
A resolution noted that the speed limit was 25 mph while the road was under township jurisdiction. After review, the county concurred with the present limit.
Do not litter in May. A resolution approved by the board designates May as "Litter Free NJ Month."
The document cited the ban on single-use plastic and paper carryout bags as a "significant step" in stopping litter.
As part of the campaign, there are to be educational programs and "reusable bag distribution programs throughout the state with an emphasis on underserved communities." The law was signed Nov. 4, 2020.
Thomas J. Sommers, Northeast Carpenters Apprenticeship Fund, was appointed to the Cumberland, Salem, Cape May Workforce Development Board until June 30, 2024. He replaces Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski, who became a county commissioner in January 2023.
The Health Department had a contract approved with Safeware Inc. for $786,176 for public health infrastructure enhancements. According to the resolution, the money will buy modular mission-ready shelter systems and related equipment.
In February, a resolution approved an agreement with the New Jersey Association of County and City Health Officials to accept a $1.2 million grant. The units will be secured from Omnia-Partners National Cooperative Contract for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and related services.
A resolution accepted the appointments for this year of 18 persons to the Cape Regional Home Health Care Professional Advisory Committee.
According to the resolution, a joint venture between Cape Regional Medical Center Inc. and Bayada Home Health Care Inc. provides county residents with home health care and related services.