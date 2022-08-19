CAPE MAY - Former Cape May city manager Jerry Inderwies Jr. sued the City of Cape May, Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan and current city manager Michael Voll for defamation in March. He later added Fair Share Housing Center Executive Director Adam Gordon to the list of defendants.
The litigation was brought based on public comments made concerning the ongoing controversy over a series of bonus checks given to six city employees, including Inderwies, while Inderwies served as city manager.
As the case proceeded the city itself was dropped from the litigation. Earlier this month the court dismissed Inderwies’ suit against the city employees, Sheehan and Voll. Now the litigation against Gordon has also been dismissed with prejudice leaving no opportunity for Inderwies to refile the claim.
Gordon was represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in defense of what is termed a “SLAPP” case, litigation brought to limit public participation and free speech regarding a case of significant public concern.
Gordon previously made remarks to The Cape May Sentinel concerning the alleged misuse of affordable housing trust fund dollars for the 2020 bonuses.
"The dismissal of this complaint sends a clear message to all New Jerseyans that free speech will be protected in this state," Gordon said in a statement from the ACLU Aug. 15.
