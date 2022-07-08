Strathmere.jpg
File Photo

PETERSBURG – Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich told Upper Township Committee at its June 27 meeting that he is working on plans to improve West Prescott Avenue and portions of Bayview Drive in Strathmere.  

Reconstruction of those streets have been on the wish list of residents, so Dietrich’s announcement was most welcome, according to those attending the meeting.  

Construction is scheduled for this coming fall, and any detours or other details will be posted on the municipality's website. 

