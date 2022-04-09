WWW DIGEST - Neptune Park.png

Neptune Park will soon receive a new pavilion and other upgrades.  

WEST WILDWOOD - Big changes are coming to Neptune Park, in West Wildwood, Mayor Matthew Ksiazek announced April 1.  

He said that a new pavilion for the park is about eight weeks out. The new pavilion will replace the old gazebo and will be an upgrade in both utility and size. The new pavilion will be multi-use and can support a variety of outdoor events. 

The park, located across the street from Borough Hall, will see new concrete paths, updated electricity and lighting features, new recycled plastic park benches, recycling containers, and new flower planters and flower features.  

The borough’s Deputy Clerk Carl O’Hara said that delivery times and stock shortages could cause delays, but he expects all the upgrades to be completed by the end of June. 

