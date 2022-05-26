iced coffee on the beach.png

Sea Isle City will once again have iced coffee on the beach.

SEA ISLE CITY – At its May 24 meeting, Sea Isle City Council awarded what Mayor Leonard Desiderio described as “a very large public bid contract in the amount of $45,500 for two years vending of iced coffee on the beach.  

"This is the second year for the concept, and it has proved extremely popular. It’s wonderful to see the idea of iced coffee availability grow in sustainability and now looks like it will be kept as an annual service.”

