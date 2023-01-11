New Jersey Logo

TRENTON - After it was announced by Governor Phil Murphy during today’s (Jan. 10) State of the State address, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman detailed how individuals will soon be able to anonymously obtain the opioid overdose antidote naloxone for free at participating pharmacies at any time.

