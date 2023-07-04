New Jersey Logo

TRENTON - The Department of Human Services today (July 3) announced it has received federal approval to replace food and cash assistance benefits stolen through electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card skimming schemes, which are on the rise nationwide. Households that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, and the General Assistance (GA) program can now request reimbursement for benefits that have been stolen on or after October 1, 2022.

